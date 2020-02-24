PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for $705 million, the companies said. 👓 View full article

