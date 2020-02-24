Global  

PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for $705 million, the companies said.
