Teck drops C$20.6 billion oil sands Frontier project, to take writedown

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd has withdrawn an application to build its C$20.6 billion ($15.7 billion) Frontier oil sands mine in Alberta, days before the federal government was to decide on whether to approve the project opposed by environmentalists and indigenous groups.
