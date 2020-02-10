Cargill to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods with new plant-based burger

Global  

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground "fake meat" products in April, the company said on Monday, challenging Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods for sales in grocery stores, cafeterias and restaurants.
 Cargill will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground "fake meat" products in April, challenging Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. Fred Katayama reports.

