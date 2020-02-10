Cargill to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods with new plant-based burger

Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground "fake meat" products in April, the company said on Monday, challenging Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods for sales in grocery stores, cafeterias and restaurants.



