Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities: Satya Nadella

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella on Monday urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature. Beginning his three-day visit to India, Nadella was addressing Microsoft's Future Decoded CEO Summit in Mumbai.
Recent related news from verified sources

Satya Nadella to Indian CEOs: Build your own tech 


Indian Express


