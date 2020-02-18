Global stocks tank as investors brace for a coronavirus pandemic**

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

**



· *Growing fears of Wuhan coronavirus escalating into a global pandemic hammered stocks on Monday.*

· *The flu-like illness has caused deaths in Iran, Italy, and South Korea in recent days.*

· *In total it has infected more than 77,000 people, killed about 2,400, and spread to more than 25 countries.*

· *"Any... **· *Growing fears of Wuhan coronavirus escalating into a global pandemic hammered stocks on Monday.*· *The flu-like illness has caused deaths in Iran, Italy, and South Korea in recent days.*· *In total it has infected more than 77,000 people, killed about 2,400, and spread to more than 25 countries.*· *"Any 👓 View full article

