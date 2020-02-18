Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > U.S. mortgage rates hold steady near 3-year low

U.S. mortgage rates hold steady near 3-year low

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates nudged up again, yet still remain near a three-year low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.49 percent for the week ending Feb. 20 — a slight bump from last week’s rate of 3.47 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.35 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "The low mortgage rate environment continues to spur homebuying activity, with applications to purchase a home up 15 percent from a…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bringing Transparency to the Mortgage Process [Video]Bringing Transparency to the Mortgage Process

Getting a mortgage is a complicated process. And while it's already pretty confusing, it's even worse when your mortgage lender isn't up front with all the information you need. That's why James..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:45Published

China cuts rates to lift virus-battered economy [Video]China cuts rates to lift virus-battered economy

China has cut rates to help an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but with growth forecast to slump many investors bet there's more stimulus to come. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. mortgage rates tick up, still near 3-year low

U.S. mortgage rates nudged up yet still remain near three-year low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.47 percent for the week...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle TimesHousingWireSeattlePI.comSmartBrief

How a TD (TSX:TD) Mortgage Rate Cut Could Ignite a Housing Boom in 2020

Toronto Dominion made the first move among the big six and lowered its five-year fixed mortgage rates. If other banks follow its lead, the housing market may see...
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

WatchRealEstate

Residential Real Estate Watch BJ: U.S. mortgage rates hold steady near 3-year low https://t.co/FqoEaCPSpm 36 minutes ago

AbujaIHS

Abuja Int'l Housing Show Mortgage rates were little changed this week. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 3… https://t.co/tXxFVCGA3V 3 days ago

jimsahnger

Jim Sahnger now • The Washington Post was interested in my thoughts on the direction of mortgage rates over the next week. Rat… https://t.co/y9uCCQXja7 3 days ago

SoilFertilizer

sootin claimon Mortgage rates hold steady despite strong economic reports #ศาสตร์เกษตรดินปุ๋ย https://t.co/Kos5Xo0wAl https://t.co/RoDnprsXze 3 days ago

SoClaimon

sootin claimon Mortgage rates hold steady despite strong economic reports #ศาสตร์เกษตรดินปุ๋ย https://t.co/y0JHouNisU https://t.co/6BFFYfmAy3 3 days ago

fidelcashflowva

FidelcashflowVA.com RT @RichardReed2: Despite stronger than expected jobs data late last week, mortgage rates continue to hold steady... https://t.co/eb73Pm3M4f 3 days ago

cpcapital

CP Capital Solutions Mortgage rates hold steady https://t.co/bgu6GOffsb 3 days ago

NVARealtyGroup

John R. Nolan Mortgage rates hold steady despite strong economic reports https://t.co/UR1yXyxwcw https://t.co/3iNxr9iyIZ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.