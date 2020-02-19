Global  

US Grapples To Broker a Trade Deal With India in Time for Trump’s Visit

HNGN Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US Grapples To Broker a Trade Deal With India in Time for Trump’s VisitUS President Donald Trump is bound to India for a Summit, February 24. However, the US-India Trade Deal still hangs in the balance even with his expected arrival.
News video: Trump calls Modi 'tough', will both leaders break trade deadlock? | OneIndia News

Trump calls Modi 'tough', will both leaders break trade deadlock? | OneIndia News 01:44

 While grand optics dominate US President Donald Trump's India visit, what remains elusive is a trade deal over differences on India's tariff regime. Trump has called India tariff king, and said that India hits the US very on trade, a charge India denies since it says it complies with existing WTO...

Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News [Video]Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News

What is US President Donald Trump's India visit about? Is it merely optics? What does India gain out of it? Is a limited trade deal on the cards and why is trade such a sticking point between the two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:24Published

Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India [Video]Sand artist makes welcome sculpture of the Trumps for their visit to India

A sand artist created a sculpture of visiting US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on a beach in southeast India.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published


Trump says working on a very big trade deal with India, but will take time

President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he was not sure if it would be completed before the U.S....
Reuters

Saving big trade deal with India for later: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later and he "does not know" if it will be done before the presidential election in...
IndiaTimes

