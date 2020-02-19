Global  

Intuit is expected to buy Credit Karma in $7 billion deal

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Intuit, the home of TurboTax and Mint, is nearing a deal to buy Credit Karma, a startup that grew to fame by offering consumers free access to their credit scores, for about $7 billion in cash and stock, two people briefed on the matter said Sunday.
