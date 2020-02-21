ROAD TRIP: Hermitage Farm home to new food-bourbon-horses concept

Global  

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A new tourism experience focused on bourbon, food and horses at Oldham County’s Hermitage Farm will soon start welcoming guests.  The farm, which exceeds 600 acres near Goshen, is set to open the new experience for tours on March 5, said Steve Wilson, who owns Hermitage Farm with his wife, Laura Lee Brown. The couple founded Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels.  The farm off of Interstate 71, a 1 1/2-hour drive from Cincinnati, will feature tours of the historic main house that was built in…
