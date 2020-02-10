Global  

Five things you need to know today, and does your company have the right stuff?

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Good Monday morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: Panino, an Over-the-Rhine restaurant that closed its doors at the end of 2019, is entangled with its former landlord, an arm of the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp., over claims of deceit, broken trust and $85,000 in unpaid rent. Andy Brownfield has much more right here. Chris Wetterich reports that developer Ric Powell wants to put apartments back up at…
