Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Meet the first group of TBJ's 40 Under 40 honorees

Meet the first group of TBJ's 40 Under 40 honorees

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
This week, Triad Business Journal will honor the 2020 class of 40 Under 40 award winners — a group of young leaders who are going places. In preparation for the event, we're rolling out 10 profiles per day. Click on the links below to learn more about this first group of talented young people. Here are the profiles of the first 10 honorees: Tabitha Allen-Draft Garet Beane Will Berry Joe Blosser Kristin Kelly Broyles Derek Carte Manny Clark Brent Collins Jamie Cox Dixon Douglas We'll celebrate…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meet the fourth group of TBJ's 40 Under 40 honorees

Today's the day. It's almost time to celebrate TBJ's 2020 class of 40 Under 40 honorees. We'll recognize the honorees tonight in a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in Cone...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sandimonni

วาฬนัมจุน •• ⁷ RT @lishenning: Group mentor meet the girls for the first time #YouthWithYou #qcyn2 #青春有你2 https://t.co/k5Jb2exqTk 11 minutes ago

FihlaniAsiphe

Asiphe💮💖 RT @princetonperez: a quick flex before the month is over, on April 25th 2011 Mindless Behavior became the first Black Group to perform at… 11 minutes ago

TonyCoach

Tony Phillips RT @MOEFoundation: Meet the MOE Graduates from our first coach-training course of 2020! This amazing group includes representatives from a… 2 hours ago

Brian43910197

Brian Espinal RT @CLH45: Tomorrow: @IvankaTrump, @SecPompeo & other key stakeholders will host a 1-year anniversary event for #WGDP. There, the group wil… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.