Bernie Sanders Surges Ahead In Nevada Caucus

Monday, 24 February 2020 () Bernie Sanders increased chances of winning a Democratic ticket to fight Donald Trump in the presidential election by cementing a decisive lead over his opponents in the Nevada caucus Sunday. With nearly 90 percent of precincts reporting, the veteran senator for Vermont clinched a landslide victory with 35,512 popular votes, which is 47.1 percent of the polling, reports said. Joe Biden finished
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders' commanding Nevada caucus victory made him a top target for his Democratic rivals and a growing source of anxiety for...