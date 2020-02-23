Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Bernie Sanders Surges Ahead In Nevada Caucus

Bernie Sanders Surges Ahead In Nevada Caucus

RTTNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders increased chances of winning a Democratic ticket to fight Donald Trump in the presidential election by cementing a decisive lead over his opponents in the Nevada caucus Sunday. With nearly 90 percent of precincts reporting, the veteran senator for Vermont clinched a landslide victory with 35,512 popular votes, which is 47.1 percent of the polling, reports said. Joe Biden finished
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Wins, Biden Rises

Bernie Wins, Biden Rises 00:50

 Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucus, his third win in a row in the 2020 primary season.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus [Video]Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus

After Sen. Bernie Sanders chalked up a rousing win in Nevada's caucuses, he is the number one target for the other Democratic presidential candidates. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:22Published

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis [Video]MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders' Nevada caucus win caused a ruckus on political Twitter

Whatever you yourself may think of him, Bernie Sanders is really firing people up. On Saturday, the would-be Democratic nominee for president logged his third...
Mashable Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldThe WrapCBS News

Moderates hustle to blunt Sanders’ momentum after Nevada win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ commanding Nevada caucus victory made him a top target for his Democratic rivals and a growing source of anxiety for...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe WrapMediaiteCBS News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.