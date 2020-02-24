Liz Weston: Should you shift to a cash management account?

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

High-yield cash management accounts are popping up at brokerages nationwide, promising customers much better returns and higher insurance limits than they can get from traditional banks.



The accounts are a twist on the sweep accounts brokerages have long offered their customers, where idle cash is swept into a money market account or affiliated bank account so it can earn interest while waiting to be reinvested.



By contrast, the new cash management accounts are designed as savings or checking account alternatives. Many pay interest rates of more than 1%, and some offer debit cards and check-writing privileges. The accounts don’t typically have the fees, account balance minimums and withdrawal restrictions banks impose.



The financial technology companies fueling the trend say people have had few options to get meaningful returns while still having ready access to their cash.



“The traditional banks have been failing customers when it comes to saving for the future,” says Jon Stein, CEO and founder of robo-adviser firm Betterment, which began offering its account last summer. “It's so important if you want to build a good long-term investment strategy to be making the most of your everyday cash flow.”



The accounts are attracting customers. Betterment rival Wealthfront, which launched its cash management account in February 2019 with a 2.24% interest rate, gained $1 billion in cash deposits in the first month, says Kate Wauck, Wealthfront’s vice president of communications. Many of the new customers went on to open new investment accounts, which has doubled the robo-adviser’s assets under management to $23 billion, she says.



“It kind of went from zero to 60,” Wauck says. “It really propelled our growth.”



Wealthfront currently advertises a 1.78% interest rate, and Betterment offers 1.83%.


