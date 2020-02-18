Global  

Canadian police move to clear indigenous protest in Ontario

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police moved on Monday to clear an indigenous rail blockade in Ontario that has crippled freight and passenger rail traffic in most of eastern Canada for nearly three weeks. Ontario Provincial Police arrested some protesters on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ontario, east of Toronto. Demonstrators have set up blockades in […]
