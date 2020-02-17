Global  

5 things to know, and there's no news like chicken news

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Welcome to Monday, loyal readers. I'm looking forward to seeing you at our Mentoring Monday event today. It's also apparently National Tortilla Chip Day. Here's what else you need to know. Let's start with chicken A new food option is available inside Goldfield Trading Post, the Midtown Sacramento music venue at 1630 J St. The concept, called SacVille Hot Chicken, has a menu with options such as hot chicken sandwiches, hot chicken salad and a hot chicken taco.  You might remember that the locally…
