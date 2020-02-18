Roundup of recent deals and dollars: Dallas-based middle-market PE firm acquires food brand

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Take a look at our weekly column where we highlight recent M&A activity involving Dallas-Fort Worth-based companies: The Dallas-based middle market private equity firm has acquired a majority stake in SanoVita, a food brand headquartered in Romania, according to a news release. SanoVita offers a healthier alternative to traditional foods with a wide range of food products. Highlander has a portfolio that includes food and beverage companies across the world. The private equity firm plans… 👓 View full article

