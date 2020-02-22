Global  

Crossroads Church, nonprofit team to forgive $46M in medical debt

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Thousands of Greater Cincinnati families are no longer burdened with medical debt after attendees of Oakley-based Crossroads Church worked with a New York nonprofit, FOX19 reports. The church announced this weekend that it was able to pay off $46.5 million in medical debt in partnership with the group called RIP Medical Debt. Of that debt, $42.8 million was forgiven for 41,233 households in Greater Cincinnati, $1.9 million was given to 2,974 Kentucky households, $1.5 million went to 503 Tennessee…
 A local church has joined in the effort to help payoff the medical bills of Middle Tennesseans and with a simple donation millions of dollars of debt has been erased.

