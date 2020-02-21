Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it should be completely tossed out

Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it should be completely tossed out

Business Insider Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it should be completely tossed out· *Warren Buffett agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism has left behind working Americans and needs further regulation to curb its excesses.*
· *"We ought to do better by the people that get left behind by our capitalist system," the billionaire investor said in a CNBC interview. "I don't think we should kill the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats Criticize Bernie Sanders For His Supporters Behaviors During Debate

Democrats Criticize Bernie Sanders For His Supporters Behaviors During Debate 00:32

 Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters over their online behavior. She said their harassment and threats could hurt party unity in the general election. Warren said: “I've said many times before, we are all responsible for our supporters and we need to step up.” According...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses; Elizabeth Warren Finishes Fourth [Video]Campaign 2020: Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses; Elizabeth Warren Finishes Fourth

Tom Hanson reports for CBS News.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:53Published

Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing [Video]Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing

Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Says He’s Leading The ‘Revolution’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election Sunday. Williamson, a...
Daily Caller Also reported by •Mediaite

Elizabeth Warren neck-and-neck with Bernie Sanders in her home state of Massachusetts, poll finds

Sen. Bernie Sanders has a slim lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her home state of Massachusetts, a new poll found.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DennisLeeuwenbu

D. Leeuwenburg Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it s… https://t.co/6RvlBqYNH8 37 seconds ago

granny_belle

Granny Belle Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it s… https://t.co/22dRq6iJap 11 minutes ago

titipan_v

Titipan_V Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it s… https://t.co/qcDZnE1Ait 27 minutes ago

AhsanIq52872200

Ahsan Iqbal RT @businessinsider: Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it shou… 36 minutes ago

wallstsolver

Wall St Solver Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it s… https://t.co/gYo9rmdwNA 1 hour ago

GetAsianNews

Get Asian News Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesnt think it sh… https://t.co/sBaDuFpcOi 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it s… https://t.co/Tull9kmXIn 2 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it s… https://t.co/Qi3sZsiuen 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.