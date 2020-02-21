Warren Buffett says he agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism is leaving people behind — but doesn't think it should be completely tossed out
Monday, 24 February 2020 () · *Warren Buffett agrees with Bernie Sanders that capitalism has left behind working Americans and needs further regulation to curb its excesses.*
· *"We ought to do better by the people that get left behind by our capitalist system," the billionaire investor said in a CNBC interview. "I don't think we should kill the...
