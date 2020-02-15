Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Dayton Children's expands services in Greater Cincinnati

Dayton Children's expands services in Greater Cincinnati

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A Southwest Ohio hospital has opened a new clinical care site, further expanding its footprint into Greater Cincinnati. Dayton Children's Hospital on Monday announced the launch of a Kids Express retail clinic in West Chester. The site is the second of its kind for Dayton Children's, which debuted the Kids Express concept last year in Springboro. The Kids Express concept is part of an ongoing effort to expand access to convenient, on-demand care throughout the region. The walk-in clinic features…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

YWCA Greater Green Bay supports women and children [Video]YWCA Greater Green Bay supports women and children

YWCA Greater Green Bay supports women and children in the community. Consider donating to them during the Give Big Green Bay online giving event.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:31Published

Ohio bill would punish doctors who treat transgender kids [Video]Ohio bill would punish doctors who treat transgender kids

A newly proposed Ohio bill would make it punishable by law for physicians to medically aid transgender children through gender transition therapies.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cincinnati Children’s lands largest donation ever

A $36 million gift to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital that was disclosed Monday – the largest the medical center has received since its founding in 1883 –...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.