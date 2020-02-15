Dayton Children's expands services in Greater Cincinnati

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A Southwest Ohio hospital has opened a new clinical care site, further expanding its footprint into Greater Cincinnati. Dayton Children's Hospital on Monday announced the launch of a Kids Express retail clinic in West Chester. The site is the second of its kind for Dayton Children's, which debuted the Kids Express concept last year in Springboro. The Kids Express concept is part of an ongoing effort to expand access to convenient, on-demand care throughout the region. The walk-in clinic features… 👓 View full article

