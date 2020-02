Motor Mondays: How the new Nissan Altima stacks up with Infiniti Q50, Camry and Accord Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Midsize sedan Base price: S, $25,025; Platinum VC-Turbo, $36,105 Mpg range: 28/39 to 25/34 Manufactured: Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: 4 of 5 stars for front crash; 5 for side, 5 for rollover resistance; www.safercar.gov Web site: www.nissanusa.com Competitors: Buick Regal, Chevrolet Malibu, Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, Mazda6, Subaru Legacy, Toyota Camry, Volkswagen Passat, Nissan Maxima, Infiniti Q50 Bottom… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PHX Business Journal It takes moxie to challenge venerable best-sellers Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, so let’s see if Nissan Altima is… https://t.co/tPotfSOH3m 26 minutes ago