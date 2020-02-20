Credit card debt exceeds emergency savings for many

Global  

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT. America’s plastic habit is showing. Nearly three in 10 people, or 28%, have more credit card debt than emergency savings, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com. Another 16 percent said they have no credit card debt, but no emergency fund, either. And 45% of those surveyed said growing their emergency piggy bank is a higher priority than paying down debt. It’s a balancing act to tackle…
