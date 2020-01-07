Global  

Spike Mendelsohn to plan, anchor 'Maker District' at Germantown mixed-use project

Monday, 24 February 2020
Spike Mendelsohn is entering uncharted waters. The celebrity chef and restaurateur behind concepts such as We,The Pizza and Good Stuff Eatery is looking to have a big role in curating food and beverage at the planned 27-acre Poplar Grove mixed-use development in Germantown. Poplar Grove is planned to include a 45,000-square-foot commercial center called Maker District. Commercial real estate brokerage CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) is currently seeking buyers for Poplar Grove on behalf of Silver Spring-based…
