Spike Mendelsohn to plan, anchor 'Maker District' at Germantown mixed-use project

Spike Mendelsohn is entering uncharted waters. The celebrity chef and restaurateur behind concepts such as We,The Pizza and Good Stuff Eatery is looking to have a big role in curating food and beverage at the planned 27-acre Poplar Grove mixed-use development in Germantown. Poplar Grove is planned to include a 45,000-square-foot commercial center called Maker District. Commercial real estate brokerage CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) is currently seeking buyers for Poplar Grove on behalf of Silver Spring-based…

