Global stocks sell off as coronavirus outbreak spreads

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Global stock markets have plunged as the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world. Italy's economy is especially at risk, as the number of cases increases, and analysts say the virus could push it into recession. Also in the show - Lebanon's credit rating is downgraded as it creeps closer to default, and Donald Trump and Narendra Modi push for closer trade ties. 
