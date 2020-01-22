Alabama company buying insurance company NORCAL

A large Alabama publicly traded medical insurance company has agreed to acquire San Francisco-based NORCAL Group in a deal priced at $450 million. Birmingham-based ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE: PRA) said the transaction will offer several benefits, including enhancements to scale and capabilities, access to the California physicians market and an expected $18 million in pre-tax synergies. The synergies will consist of corporate and back-office expenses, staffing and other cost areas such as technology…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources An Insurance Company Has Revealed One Of The UK's Nastiest Habits An Insurance Company Has Revealed One Of The UK's Nastiest Habits Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:23Published 2 weeks ago The Way Your Company Can Offer Health Insurance is Changing PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about the new way your company can offer health insurance that you may not know about. Credit: PennyGem Duration: 01:02Published on January 22, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources South Florida auto insurance company to close Tampa location, lay off 61 Windhaven Insurance Co., a Doral-based auto insurance company, announced it is closing its Tampa location resulting in layoffs for 61 employees. The company will...

bizjournals 4 hours ago





Tweets about this