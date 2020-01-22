Alabama company buying insurance company NORCAL

Global  

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A large Alabama publicly traded medical insurance company has agreed to acquire San Francisco-based NORCAL Group in a deal priced at $450 million. Birmingham-based ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE: PRA) said the transaction will offer several benefits, including enhancements to scale and capabilities, access to the California physicians market and an expected $18 million in pre-tax synergies. The synergies will consist of corporate and back-office expenses, staffing and other cost areas such as technology…
