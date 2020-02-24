Global  

Alert: Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points as the spreading virus outbreak threatens the global economy

SeattlePI.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points as the spreading virus outbreak threatens the global economy.
News video: Could Coronavirus Be Worse Than Predicted for U.S. Economy?

Could Coronavirus Be Worse Than Predicted for U.S. Economy? 01:07

 Amid the coronavirus expanding beyond China, where it originated, the toll on the U.S. and global economy could be worse than first predicted. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher explains.

