Alert: Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points as the spreading virus outbreak threatens the global economy
Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points as the spreading virus outbreak threatens the global economy.
