Hornblower cruises to start in late March

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Thanks to the mild winter weather — so far — the operators of Hornblower Niagara Cruises may setting sail for the 2020 season in late March. If that happens, it would mark the first time in recent memory that the water-based Niagara Falls, Ontario attraction that takes its patrons to the base of Niagara Falls begins its season in March. Hornblower usually targets April 1 as the start of its season. The Maid of the Mist boats, operating the U.S. side of the are expected to begin operation in…
