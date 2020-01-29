United Airlines phasing out regional vendor

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

United Airlines on Monday said it will phase out its regional vendor relationship with Trans States Airlines over the next year. The slow phase out of United's relationship with Trans States will result in the reassignment to United regional vendor ExpressJet of a number of Embraer ERJ 145 regional aircraft that were operated by Trans States under the United Express banner. Specifically, Chicago-based United said that Atlanta-based ExpressJet will add 36 Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft to its fleet…


