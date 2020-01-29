Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > United Airlines phasing out regional vendor

United Airlines phasing out regional vendor

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
United Airlines on Monday said it will phase out its regional vendor relationship with Trans States Airlines over the next year. The slow phase out of United’s relationship with Trans States will result in the reassignment to United regional vendor ExpressJet of a number of Embraer ERJ 145 regional aircraft that were operated by Trans States under the United Express banner. Specifically, Chicago-based United said that Atlanta-based ExpressJet will add 36 Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft to its fleet…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

United Airlines Expands Into More Gates At DIA [Video]United Airlines Expands Into More Gates At DIA

United Airlines will also build an outdoor patio for passengers.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:36Published

United Airlines Cancels Several Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]United Airlines Cancels Several Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

United Airlines has canceled dozens of flights to China as the death toll of the coronavirus climbs. The CDC has recommended that travelers avoid nonessential travel to China and President Trump has..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

United Airlines growing fleet of popular regional jet CRJ 550

United Airlines on Wednesday said it plans to expand the carrier's fleet of Bombardier CRJ 550 aircraft. The Chicago-based airline will add 20 more of the...
bizjournals

United Airlines Signs Codeshare Deal With India's Vistara

United Airlines signed a new codeshare agreement with Vistara, a joint venture between India-based Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Ltd. or SIA, for...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

ChiBizJournal

Chi Business Journal United Airlines phasing out relationship with Trans States Airlines https://t.co/676cwN32oN 21 seconds ago

LLazare_ChiBiz

Lewis Lazare United Airlines phasing out regional vendor https://t.co/qGND61QBJj via @ChiBizJournal 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.