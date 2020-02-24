Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > S&P/ASX 200 futures deep red as Dow Jones drops 1000 points

S&P/ASX 200 futures deep red as Dow Jones drops 1000 points

Proactive Investors Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are down 2.5% as selling is set to continue on today from yesterday’s -2.25% performance. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed at 3,225.89, −111.86 or down 3.35% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 9,221.28, −355.31 or down 3.71%. Dual-listed BHP Group (ASX:BHP) was down 5.5% and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) down 5.6% in London overnight. Gold was is trading at US$1,657 per ounce, giving up some of its Monday morning gains, while Crude Oil WTI was down 3.9% to US$51.30 per barrel. The AUD is at 10-year lows, down 0.4% overnight versus the USD to 66.0 cents.   Morning Report 25 Feb 20: Coronavirus concerns drives heavy selling pic.twitter.com/PS9E3F3bQw — CommSec (@CommSec) February 24, 2020  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laughingmantwit

The Laughing Man RT @MacleodFinance: According to ZeroHedge, someone dumped $3bn gold futures driving the price down $25 to $1650. Note that if gold continu… 27 minutes ago

DmytroGladkyi

🇺🇦 Dmytro Gladkyi 💙 Dart Developer Paladin @ASalvadorini @triptych @FlutterDev yup. And I use Inherited widget to pass common objects deep into the tree. In c… https://t.co/uGQnx2e2jW 4 hours ago

Frankidealist35

Jacob S. People talk about having two different futures. One like #authoritarianism the other with #freedom. I see two futur… https://t.co/cwSsn2CVul 7 hours ago

rsmauryaji

Radhey Shyam Maurya @SanaSecurities Closing of nifty futures in deep discount, told this yesterday. It was much anticipated. 7 hours ago

tonyjunkes

Tony Junkes In Adobe #ColdFusion 2018, am I missing a reason why a CFC could end up not being found when a loop has another CFC… https://t.co/5oIuE6aner 9 hours ago

Mrminjares

Ray J Minjares RT @otherlab: In 2018, Otherlab worked with @ARPAE to produce the highest resolution mapping 👉ever produced 👈of energy flow through the US… 11 hours ago

ROYA56646187

Roya @LanceForman the only threat to our planet now and in futures is the Deep state of new world order #chaos Or what ever the name is 😉 16 hours ago

SusanWi67860707

Sincerely Susan Granny ( The old warrior) RT @Wyn1745: Dow futures plunge 800 points on coronavirus spread Wow! Right now the Dow is 1,000 points down. Deep State is sabotaging Tru… 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.