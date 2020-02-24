S&P/ASX 200 futures deep red as Dow Jones drops 1000 points

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are down 2.5% as selling is set to continue on today from yesterday’s -2.25% performance. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed at 3,225.89, −111.86 or down 3.35% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 9,221.28, −355.31 or down 3.71%. Dual-listed BHP Group (ASX:BHP) was down 5.5% and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) down 5.6% in London overnight. Gold was is trading at US$1,657 per ounce, giving up some of its Monday morning gains, while Crude Oil WTI was down 3.9% to US$51.30 per barrel. The AUD is at 10-year lows, down 0.4% overnight versus the USD to 66.0 cents. Morning Report 25 Feb 20: Coronavirus concerns drives heavy selling pic.twitter.com/PS9E3F3bQw — CommSec (@CommSec) February 24, 2020 👓 View full article

