Intuit snaps up Credit Karma in $7.1B deal, its largest ever

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

In its largest deal ever, Intuit Corp. plans to acquire Credit Karma for $7.1 billion in cash and stock, a move that aims to bolster the Mountain View-based company’s consumer offerings. Intuit, maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, said Monday that it's purchasing San Francisco-based Credit Karma as a means to assist consumers with personal finance issues, such as managing debt, increasing savings and giving access to credit cards and loans with more favorable rates and terms. “We wake up… 👓 View full article

