Intuit snaps up Credit Karma in $7.1B deal, its largest ever

bizjournals Monday, 24 February 2020
In its largest deal ever, Intuit Corp. plans to acquire Credit Karma for $7.1 billion in cash and stock, a move that aims to bolster the Mountain View-based company’s consumer offerings. Intuit, maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, said Monday that it's purchasing San Francisco-based Credit Karma as a means to assist consumers with personal finance issues, such as managing debt, increasing savings and giving access to credit cards and loans with more favorable rates and terms. “We wake up…
Intuit in Talks to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

Intuit in Talks to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion 00:16

 According to The Wall Street Journal, TurboTax's parent company Intuit is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Credit Karma for almost $7 billion. The announcement could come as early as next week and would be the largest acquisition in Intuit's 37-year history.

