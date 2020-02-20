Global  

Coronavirus sparks deepest S&P 500 drop since early 2018

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The S&P 500 suffered its worst day in two years on Monday as a surge in coronavirus cases outside China rattled investors already worried about valuations following recent record highs.
News video: Financial Experts Say Stock Market Drop Shows How Widespread Coronavirus Fears Are

Financial Experts Say Stock Market Drop Shows How Widespread Coronavirus Fears Are 02:47

 Financial experts said the drop in the stock market is reflective on how widespread coronavirus fears are.

