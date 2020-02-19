Global  

Serko shares thumped after coronavirus warning

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Serko shares thumped after coronavirus warningAuckland-based Serko saw its shares dive 12.85 per cent to $4.00 this morning after it issued a coronavirus (COVID-19)-related warning - wiping $54.7m from its market cap.The maker of travel-booking and expensing software is still...
