Serko shares thumped after coronavirus warning

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Auckland-based Serko saw its shares dive 12.85 per cent to $4.00 this morning after it issued a Auckland-based Serko saw its shares dive 12.85 per cent to $4.00 this morning after it issued a coronavirus (COVID-19)-related warning - wiping $54.7m from its market cap.The maker of travel-booking and expensing software is still... 👓 View full article

