Feds order Santa Clara County's largest reservoir drained because of dam safety
Monday, 24 February 2020 () The largest reservoir in Santa Clara County — which holds more water than all nine other reservoirs combined in the Santa Clara Valley Water District — has been ordered drained by the federal agency that regulates dams as an earthquake safety precaution. Draining Anderson Reservoir above the city of Morgan Hill would relieve both that town and the city of San Jose of a sizable earthquake-caused flood risk, but loss of its water could force the water district’s 2 million customers to significantly…
The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is forming a specialized, five-person unit focused on removing guns from dangerous offenders who don't have a legal right to own a firearm. Devin Fehely reports. (2/24/20)
The Santa Clara Valley Water District wants to move quickly to drain the Anderson Reservoir and seismically retrofit the dam, but it also wants to move carefully to minimize impacts once the water is..