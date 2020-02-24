Feds order Santa Clara County's largest reservoir drained because of dam safety

The largest reservoir in Santa Clara County — which holds more water than all nine other reservoirs combined in the Santa Clara Valley Water District — has been ordered drained by the federal agency that regulates dams as an earthquake safety precaution. Draining Anderson Reservoir above the city of Morgan Hill would relieve both that town and the city of San Jose of a sizable earthquake-caused flood risk, but loss of its water could force the water district’s 2 million customers to significantly…

