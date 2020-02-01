Southwest Airlines plans to add prominent Colorado ski destination to network

Global  

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Southwest Airlines plans on adding a well-known ski destination to its network by the end of the year. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) was scarce on details, but said service to Steamboat Springs, Colo., will be daily by the end of 2020. The carrier will initially serve Yampa Valley Regional Airport through Denver, where it already has major operations. The two airports are a roughly a four-hour drive from one another. This will be the second airport Southwest serves in the state of Colorado,…
