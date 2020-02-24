Wall Street plunges on fears of coronavirus pandemic

Global  

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic. The benchmark S&P 500 lost $927 billion of its value on Monday alone.
 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

