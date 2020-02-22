Global  

Venus Metals and Rox Resources to begin airborne survey at Penny West Deep South Project

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) and joint venture partner Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) will start an Xcite airborne electromagnetic survey (HEM) shortly at the Penny West Deep South Project in WA. The HEM survey will cover about 12 kilometres strike length of the Penny West shear zone that is considered to be prospective for high-grade gold mineralisation similar to that at Penny West and Penny North. The HEM survey will target potential conductive horizons along the Youanmi Shear Zone that may represent increased sulphide content potentially associated with gold mineralisation, similar to the setting observed at the historical high-grade Penny West Gold Mine and the Penny North deposit. At present, a 4,000-metre aircore drilling program is underway at the Penny West Deep South Gold Prospect on E57/1078. The drilling is testing a multi-element geochemical anomaly and covers an area of about 800 metres x 500 metres, located about 4 kilometres south and along strike from the Penny West Gold mine. Historical high-grade gold drill intercepts of up to 2 metres at 33.98 g/t have been reported by Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) about 1 kilometre north of the drill target, and recently completed drilling by Aldoro along the Penny West Shear intersected 18 metres of disseminated sulphide. The HEM survey that will cover most of the prospective strike length on E57/1078, supplements the current aircore drilling program and particularly targets any potential sulphide mineralisation that may occur at depth, below the reach of the aircore drill program.
