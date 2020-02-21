Supreme Court hears case for Duke Energy's Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Supporters of the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline left encouraged after the hour-long U.S. Supreme Court arguments over a vital permit while opponents said, regardless of the court’s decision, the fight would go on. “This fight didn’t start here today and it will not end here today,” said Kelly Martin, director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels Initiative, at a post-hearing press conference outside the court. David Sligh of the Southern Environmental Law Center, which represented… 👓 View full article

