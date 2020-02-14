Global  

Expedia Group to lay off thousands of employees, including 500 in Seattle

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Expedia Group said Monday it will lay off about 12 percent of its direct workforce, including about 500 people in Seattle. The company's Travel Leadership Team sent an email to its employees Monday announcing its plans to reduce and eliminate roles, teams, projects and activities across the company. Expedia Group employs 25,400 people globally, meaning it plans to lay off about 3,000 people after hiring 900 in 2019. The company has about 4,500 employees in the Puget Sound area who have largely…
Expedia cost-cutting measures will impact employees, Diller says

Though Expedia Group leadership didn’t explicitly say there would be layoffs, the company’s new plan to simplify its business and cut costs “has an effect,...
bizjournals

