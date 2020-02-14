Expedia Group to lay off thousands of employees, including 500 in Seattle

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Expedia Group said Monday it will lay off about 12 percent of its direct workforce, including about 500 people in Seattle. The company's Travel Leadership Team sent an email to its employees Monday announcing its plans to reduce and eliminate roles, teams, projects and activities across the company. Expedia Group employs 25,400 people globally, meaning it plans to lay off about 3,000 people after hiring 900 in 2019. The company has about 4,500 employees in the Puget Sound area who have largely…


