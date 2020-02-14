India's economy likely grew 4.7% in December quarter - Reuters poll

Global  

Indian economic growth likely accelerated a touch in the October-December period after its weakest expansion in over six years in the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed, with a small rebound in rural demand and private consumption expected.
A Reuters poll of 40 economists from around the world predicted that China's economy will recover from the coronavirus outbreak as long as the virus is contained soon. Gloria Tso reports.

