Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Visit Seattle: Coronavirus will hit tourism with sharp visitor declines from China, Japan, Korea

Visit Seattle: Coronavirus will hit tourism with sharp visitor declines from China, Japan, Korea

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Visit Seattle says the city's tourism economy will take at least a $41.6 million hit, but that amount could increase if the outbreak worsens and cases increase in South Korea and Japan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus 01:06

 China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach. Edward Baran reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China to repatriate citizens from Iran over coronavirus [Video]China to repatriate citizens from Iran over coronavirus

Charter plane sent to bring Chinese citizens from Iranian city of Qom, as outbreak eases in China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy [Video]US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan and South Korea travel warnings issued for Australians over coronavirus

Australian travellers are being urged to exercise a high degree of caution in Japan and South Korea due to a heightened risk of contracting coronavirus.
SBS Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe Age

Coronavirus cases spread outside China, fall inside, winning WHO's praises

Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus infections on Monday, but China relaxed curbs on movement as the rate of new infections there...
Reuters Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

PSBJaero

Andrew McIntosh #CoronaVirusUpdates #Seattle expects greater than 30,000 fewer visitors to the region in 2020 because of the outbr… https://t.co/nYTAN6KKPC 6 days ago

PSBJ

Puget Sound Business Journal Visit Seattle President and CEO Tom Norwalk said the drop in visitors from China will be big, but he also expects f… https://t.co/ZEloQUdRKM 6 days ago

PSBJ

Puget Sound Business Journal Visit Seattle President and CEO Tom Norwalk said the drop in visitors from China will be big, but he also expects f… https://t.co/J6PEx0V86h 1 week ago

PSBJaero

Andrew McIntosh #CoronavirusOutbreak: The growing crisis to hit #Seattle tourism hard with sharp visitor declines from China – more… https://t.co/UPmT4aQkVF 1 week ago

PSBJ

Puget Sound Business Journal Visit Seattle President and CEO Tom Norwalk said the drop in visitors from China will be big, but he also expects f… https://t.co/ONipWn2ZzJ 1 week ago

exploreMeraki

Travel News 🌍 #Travel Visit Seattle: Coronavirus will hit tourism with sharp visitor declines from China, Japan, Korea https://t.co/pYvVctqFr5 1 week ago

PSBJ

Puget Sound Business Journal Visit Seattle President and CEO Tom Norwalk said the drop in visitors from China will be big, but he also expects f… https://t.co/OJcUgZYp7K 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.