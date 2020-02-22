Visit Seattle: Coronavirus will hit tourism with sharp visitor declines from China, Japan, Korea
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Visit Seattle says the city's tourism economy will take at least a $41.6 million hit, but that amount could increase if the outbreak worsens and cases increase in South Korea and Japan.
China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach. Edward Baran reports.
President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading..
Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus infections on Monday, but China relaxed curbs on movement as the rate of new infections there... Reuters Also reported by •Eurasia Review •IndiaTimes