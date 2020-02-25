Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Japan's ANA orders 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Japan's ANA orders 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese carrier ANA is ordering 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, bringing its fleet of the planes to 103 by 2025.

The latest order will consist of 11 787-10 aircraft, set to go into service for Japan routes sometime between 2022 and 2024, ANA Holdings Inc. said Tuesday.

That jet seats more than 330 passengers.

Nine 787-9 models, for international services, seating about 300 passengers, will begin services fiscal 2024 and 2025, it said.

A price for the deal was not given.

“Boeing's 787s have served ANA with distinction, and we are proud to expand our fleet by adding more of these technologically advanced aircraft,” ANA Executive Vice President Yutaka Ito said.

Seventy-one of the aircraft is already in service with the airline, said ANA, or All Nippon Airways.

The ordered planes will use engines made by GE Aviation, it said.

They will replace the Boeing 777 series now in operation, a move that will reduce noise and emissions, it said.

The announcement comes at a time when ANA has been slashing flights to China and back because of travel restrictions and consumer worries over the new virus that started spreading from China late last year, causing COVID-19 illnesses.

ANA has long been one of the world's main customers for Boeing products. It was the first carrier in Japan to fly Boeing 787-10 on domestic routes.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Japan’s ANA orders 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese carrier ANA is ordering 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, bringing its fleet of the planes to 103 by 2025. The latest order will consist of...
Seattle Times

Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list prices

ANA Holdings Inc said it will buy 15 more Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list prices, the first commercial order announcement for the U.S....
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yount_dan

Dan Yount Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list prices https://t.co/yEEtqc3chb 3 hours ago

investingport

Investingport Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list prices https://t.co/WmDaBqrJoj 3 hours ago

Si_Investor

Silicon Investor #Boeing $BA 311.81 -1.9% Japan’s ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners https://t.co/BK1KPWrYeL Message… https://t.co/UYz3NSwDfE 3 hours ago

thaqeefsidek

TH∆QEEF RT @ReutersAero: (Updated) Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion https://t.co/Gy1rNgPB7f @byEricMJohnson 3 hours ago

realEd_Flint

G E Flint 0IIIIIII0 RT @tammytabby: Boeing lands year’s first sales win as Japan’s ANA orders a dozen 787 Dreamliners- https://t.co/HsopT0IDWZ 3 hours ago

tammytabby

Blanche Victoria Boeing lands year’s first sales win as Japan’s ANA orders a dozen 787 Dreamliners- https://t.co/HsopT0IDWZ 3 hours ago

rossnik

oscarkapsa RT @seattletimes: ANA of Japan approved a firm order for 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with an option to purchase 5 more, Boeing's first sales… 4 hours ago

rouut

Rouut Japan’s ANA orders 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners https://t.co/dEBnTHtNqS https://t.co/Q0gfK9MqE8 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.