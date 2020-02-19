Five things you need to know today, and how to handle the stock market plunge

Global  

Good morning, Cincinnati! To kick off my birthday, I’m giving you a way to kick the winter blues and a stock market tip. Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: Courier reporter Barrett J. Brunsman got an inside look at the massive, five-story building Cincinnati Children’s Hospital plans to construct on its College Hill campus. Messer Construction will be general contractor for the 170,000-square-foot building where Children’s plans…
