Greater Cincinnati architecture firm gets new ownership

A Northern Kentucky architecture firm has new ownership. Hub + Weber Architects PLC, an architecture, design and master planning firm headquartered in Covington, has new ownership and management of the firm. Jim Guthrie assumed sole ownership of the firm at the start of 2020, as Gene Weber transitions to retirement. Guthrie, who has been an employee with Hub + Weber for nearly 30 years, said he is honored to be the third owner in the firm’s 47-year history. “I’m buoyed by our awesome staff,…



