🌊#JoeBiden2020 #BlueWave🌊 Coronavirus fears hammered technology stocks on Monday. The prospect of a global pandemic wiped more than $200 bill… https://t.co/f5amFlgF20 23 minutes ago Deenie Big tech stocks lost more than $200 billion in market value in a day from coronavirus fears | Markets Insider https://t.co/JdQcPEsNYC 30 minutes ago Crystal Cardona RT @businessinsider: Big tech stocks lost more than $200 billion in market value in a day from coronavirus fears https://t.co/b5NpP9Um2i 44 minutes ago Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: Big tech stocks lost more than $200 billion in market value in a day from coronavirus fears https://t.co/PG5fSWUIKe #U… 45 minutes ago Celebs 🌟 Big tech stocks lost more than $200 billion in market value in a day from coronavirus fears https://t.co/PG5fSWUIKe #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 48 minutes ago Update Gaming TIps Big tech stocks lost more than $200 billion in market value in a day from coronavirus fears https://t.co/iqouuX3rx1 1 hour ago Shehzad Younis Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook shares all fell by at least 4% on Monday as investors braced for a p… https://t.co/J4LL5UHTnT 1 hour ago Chochilino Big tech stocks lost more than $200 billion in market value in a day from coronavirus fears https://t.co/ENB6enFBuX https://t.co/rQVsJD9zMd 1 hour ago