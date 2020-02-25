Global  

Big tech stocks lost more than $200 billion in market value in a day from coronavirus fears

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Big tech stocks lost more than $200 billion in market value in a day from coronavirus fears· *Coronavirus fears hammered technology stocks on Monday.*
· *The prospect of a global pandemic wiped more than $200 billion from the combined market capitalizations of Apple, Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook.*
· *Shares in all five tech titans slumped at least 4% after coronavirus deaths were...
News video: Coronavirus eliminates more than $230 billion from big tech

Coronavirus eliminates more than $230 billion from big tech 00:26

 Coronavirus Eliminates More Than $230 Billion From Big Tech

All Eyes On Wall Street [Video]All Eyes On Wall Street

Investors are hoping to see some signs of recovery today after the Dow fell more than 1,000 points Monday. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

All Eyes On Stock Market [Video]All Eyes On Stock Market

Stock futures were about 50 points higher this morning following one of the biggest drops in stock market history. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published


Five things you need to know, and even tech jobs can be hard to find

Good morning, everyone. He's guilty. They're calming down. And here are the five things you need to know in Boston business news to get your workday started. ...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider

Here are the Mass.-based firms hit hardest in Monday's stock rout

Public companies in Massachusetts lost about $33 billion in market value on Monday as the markets saw the worst day in two years. The S&P 500 fell 3.4%, the...
bizjournals

