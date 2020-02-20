Global  

One of the Valley's largest hospitals has a new president and CEO

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
One of the Valley's largest hospitals is seeing its longtime CEO retiring and the arrival of a new leader. After 35 years with Dignity Health, Patty White has retired from her most recent position as president and CEO of St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center. White, a registered nurse whose husband also recently retired, said she plans to travel and teach in her retirement. Taking her place is a recruit from a publicly traded hospital in Florida. Gabrielle…
