One of the Valley's largest hospitals has a new president and CEO

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

One of the Valley's largest hospitals is seeing its longtime CEO retiring and the arrival of a new leader. After 35 years with Dignity Health, Patty White has retired from her most recent position as president and CEO of St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center. White, a registered nurse whose husband also recently retired, said she plans to travel and teach in her retirement. Taking her place is a recruit from a publicly traded hospital in Florida. Gabrielle… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek 01:23 Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position. Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal employee who’s been with Disney for 27 years. Chapek first joined the company’s home entertainment...