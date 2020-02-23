Americans Warned Against Travel To South Korea As COVID-19 Infections Rise
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () As coronavirus cases continue to rise in more countries, South Korea reported 10th death and nearly 1000 infections from the disease. South Korea has seen a massive rise in COVID-19 infection, with the number jumping from about 30 to 977 within a week. The United States and Taiwan have tightened travel restriction to South Korea, while seven countries imposed entry ban on visitors from that co
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country was at a "watershed moment" regarding the coronavirus. Moon-Jae issued the highest level of national alert on Sunday and ordered new resources to tackle the outbreak. The novel coronavirus is largely focused on the southern city of Daegu but has...
The U.S. and South Korean militaries said on Monday they are considering scaling back joint training because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus. South Korea is testing more than 200,000 members..