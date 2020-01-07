Four in 10 workers living paycheck to paycheck

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () A large number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and lack funds necessary if an emergency arises, according to recent surveys. Willis Towers Watson’s Global Benefits Attitudes Survey discovered that although 58 percent of workers think their finances are heading in the right direction, 38 percent of employees are living paycheck to paycheck, and 39 percent could not come up with $3,000 in an emergency. Almost one-fifth of those making more than $100,000 are living paycheck to paycheck,…