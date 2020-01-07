A large number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and lack funds necessary if an emergency arises, according to recent surveys. Willis Towers Watson’s Global Benefits Attitudes Survey discovered that although 58 percent of workers think their finances are heading in the right direction, 38 percent of employees are living paycheck to paycheck, and 39 percent could not come up with $3,000 in an emergency. Almost one-fifth of those making more than $100,000 are living paycheck to paycheck,…



Recent related videos from verified sources Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how many Americans are just scraping by. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56Published on January 8, 2020 5 Cities Where Paychecks Are Surprisingly Low A large number of Americans continue to struggle financially, especially in states where the cost of living continues to increase yearly. GOBankingRates used data from a previous survey, the.. Credit: GOBankingRates Duration: 00:58Published on January 7, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this Bizwomen According to the @WTWhr survey, 39 percent could not come up with $3,000 in an emergency. https://t.co/eOhjS7xZbF 2 days ago Bizwomen According to the @WTWhr survey, 39 percent could not come up with $3,000 in an emergency. https://t.co/ubgUFrXMrd 2 days ago Bizwomen According to the @WTWhr survey, 39 percent could not come up with $3,000 in an emergency. https://t.co/1xCQa0CRdj 3 days ago Linda Corgiat Four in 10 workers living paycheck to paycheck https://t.co/oWOnvmrZbo 3 days ago