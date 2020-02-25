Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to step down, insider Miebach tapped
|
|
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Mastercard said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga will step down at the start of the next year and will be replaced by Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach.
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Mastercard names insider as new CEOMastercard is naming an insider as its new CEO. Michael Miebach, who is currently the company’s chief product officer, will takeover for CEO Ajay Banga to...
Seattle Times
Mastercard names insider as new CEOMastercard is naming an insider as its new CEO.
Michael Miebach, who is currently the company's chief product officer, will takeover for CEO Ajay Banga to...
SeattlePI.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this