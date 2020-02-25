Global  

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to step down, insider Miebach tapped

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Mastercard said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga will step down at the start of the next year and will be replaced by Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach.
News video: Mastercard's Banga to Hand Over the Reins Next January

Mastercard's Banga to Hand Over the Reins Next January 02:37

 Mastercard names Michael Miebach as next CEO, replacing Ajay Banga, who will become board chairman next January. What's next for Mastercard?

