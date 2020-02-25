Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SBI Cards aims to keep non-performing assets at 2.4-2.5% -CEO

SBI Cards aims to keep non-performing assets at 2.4-2.5% -CEO

Reuters India Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
India's SBI Cards aims to keep the proportion of non-performing assets at 2.4%-2.5% of its total assets, Chief Executive Officer Hardayal Prasad said on Tuesday while addressing the media ahead of the company's initial public offering.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

muralikumarje

Markets Today RT @ETMarkets: SBI Cards and Payments Services aims to raise nearly $1.25 billion via an IPO. https://t.co/kPqIEnbH8P 1 hour ago

ETMarkets

ETMarkets SBI Cards and Payments Services aims to raise nearly $1.25 billion via an IPO. https://t.co/kPqIEnbH8P 2 hours ago

eQutyWealth

Nitthi SBI Card aims to keep non-performing assets at 2.4-2.5%: CEO https://t.co/Rb04hJHHcM #BFSI #Banking #CardPayments #SBI 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.