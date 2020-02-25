SBI Cards aims to keep non-performing assets at 2.4-2.5% -CEO Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

India's SBI Cards aims to keep the proportion of non-performing assets at 2.4%-2.5% of its total assets, Chief Executive Officer Hardayal Prasad said on Tuesday while addressing the media ahead of the company's initial public offering. 👓 View full article

0

Tweets about this Markets Today RT @ETMarkets: SBI Cards and Payments Services aims to raise nearly $1.25 billion via an IPO. https://t.co/kPqIEnbH8P 1 hour ago ETMarkets SBI Cards and Payments Services aims to raise nearly $1.25 billion via an IPO. https://t.co/kPqIEnbH8P 2 hours ago Nitthi SBI Card aims to keep non-performing assets at 2.4-2.5%: CEO https://t.co/Rb04hJHHcM #BFSI #Banking #CardPayments #SBI 3 hours ago