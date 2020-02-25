Global  

$4B travel tech unicorn unveils what it says could be its biggest moneymaker

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020
TripActions Inc. just launched what it says could be its biggest business yet after lining up $500 million in credit. The Palo Alto-based travel tech unicorn, which quadrupled its valuation last year to $4 billion, now offers a corporate credit card that employees at its 4,000 customers can use. The product is designed to end the days when road warriors have to foot their own expenses and keep track of all their receipts in order to get reimbursed. TripActions Liquid gives them both a virtual and…
