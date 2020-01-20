Helix Technologies adds clients in The Netherlands and South Africa as international footprint expands

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Helix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) has recently expanded its international footprint across two continents, strengthening its existing foothold in Europe and beginning operations in Africa through its industry-leading Biotrack Seed-to-Sale Software. The announcement Tuesday that new clients have been added in The Netherlands and South Africa comes less than a year after Helix began European operations with growers and processors in the UK, according to a statement. The expansion underpins the underlying growth potential in the global cannabis market, and Helix's ability to provide infrastructure services to an increasingly complex global cannabis industry. READ: Helix Technologies subsidiary BioTrack finishes key audit Already operating in seven countries, Denver-based Helix said it had established itself as the most trusted name in cannabis technology, having tracked over $20 billion in transactions, and is well-positioned to grow globally as new markets develop and become increasingly intertwined. "As the legal cannabis industry expands, operators will continue to seek out robust, integrated solutions that allow them to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, global marketplace," said CEO Zachary Venegas. "At Helix, we are constantly building upon our industry-leading suite of products to better meet the needs of tomorrow's cannabis industry." Helix is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. The technology suite is a comprehensive seed-to-sale platform which includes a dynamic wholesale marketplace, compliance tools, and advanced product tracking capabilities. Similarly, the technology company's security offerings provide comprehensive digital and physical protection for cannabis assets, employees, customers and business owners. Its products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and seven countries and have processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales.


