Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Helix Technologies adds clients in The Netherlands and South Africa as international footprint expands

Helix Technologies adds clients in The Netherlands and South Africa as international footprint expands

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Helix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) has recently expanded its international footprint across two continents, strengthening its existing foothold in Europe and beginning operations in Africa through its industry-leading Biotrack Seed-to-Sale Software. The announcement Tuesday that new clients have been added in The Netherlands and South Africa comes less than a year after Helix began European operations with growers and processors in the UK, according to a statement.   The expansion underpins the underlying growth potential in the global cannabis market, and Helix’s ability to provide infrastructure services to an increasingly complex global cannabis industry.  READ: Helix Technologies subsidiary BioTrack finishes key audit Already operating in seven countries, Denver-based Helix said it had established itself as the most trusted name in cannabis technology, having tracked over $20 billion in transactions, and is well-positioned to grow globally as new markets develop and become increasingly intertwined. “As the legal cannabis industry expands, operators will continue to seek out robust, integrated solutions that allow them to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, global marketplace,” said CEO Zachary Venegas. “At Helix, we are constantly building upon our industry-leading suite of products to better meet the needs of tomorrow’s cannabis industry.” Helix is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. The technology suite is a comprehensive seed-to-sale platform which includes a dynamic wholesale marketplace, compliance tools, and advanced product tracking capabilities. Similarly, the technology company’s security offerings provide comprehensive digital and physical protection for cannabis assets, employees, customers and business owners. Its products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and seven countries and have processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

West Africa piracy: Regional navies face wave of maritime crimes [Video]West Africa piracy: Regional navies face wave of maritime crimes

The hijacking of ships has doubled in the Gulf of Guinea, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Helix Technologies extends contracts in New York and North Dakota and deploys new services in Arkansas and New Mexico

Helix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) continues to expand the business as the tech group announced that it has extended two Government contracts in New York and...
Proactive Investors

AB de Villiers could make his international return against Sri Lanka this year

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers could make his international return for the Proteas lineup against Sri Lanka this year as head coach Mark Boucher has...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

holyhemp_org

Hᴏʟʏ Hᴇᴍᴘ Helix Technologies Accelerates International Growth, Adds Clients in the Netherlands and South Africa -… https://t.co/ZighhITzII 5 days ago

holyhemp_org

Hᴏʟʏ Hᴇᴍᴘ Helix Technologies Accelerates International Growth, Adds Clients in the Netherlands and South Africa -… https://t.co/kqLdH5cR6U 1 week ago

holyhemp_org

Hᴏʟʏ Hᴇᴍᴘ Helix Technologies adds clients in The Netherlands and South Africa as international footprint expands - Proactive… https://t.co/Y9YuWasigP 1 week ago

HelixMJSecurity

Helix Cannabis Security RT @HelixTechInc: " The expansion underpins the underlying growth potential in the global cannabis market, and Helix’s ability to provide i… 1 week ago

HelixTechInc

Helix Technologies " The expansion underpins the underlying growth potential in the global cannabis market, and Helix’s ability to pro… https://t.co/mnJnBV9wX7 1 week ago

holyhemp_org

Hᴏʟʏ Hᴇᴍᴘ Helix Technologies Accelerates International Growth, Adds Clients in the Netherlands and South Africa - Yahoo Finan… https://t.co/JWvsk5Qmob 1 week ago

newmediawire

NewMediaWire Helix Technologies Accelerates International Growth, Adds Clients in the Netherlands an https://t.co/R82Khtojkr 1 week ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $HLIX Helix Technologies adds clients in The Netherlands and South Africa as international footprint expands… https://t.co/pDybVpwfmf 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.